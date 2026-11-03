Disney, WWE team for John Cena Classic, ‘Avengers: Doomsday’-themed ‘Worlds Collide’ event

The 17-time world heavyweight wrestling champion announced the John Cena Classic, which will be held at the ESPN Disney Wide World of Sports Complex in December.

The Walt Disney Co. and WWE are gearing up for a pair of major events in Central Florida next month.

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WWE will host the John Cena Classic on Dec. 14 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney World Resort, Variety reported. The wrestling event, named for the 17-time world heavyweight wrestling champion -- and now actor -- will run for two days.

It will feature stars from “Raw,” “SmackDown” and NXT competing for a special belt as voted on by Club WWE members, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show will be streamed on Netflix; Cena announced the event during “Raw” on Monday, the entertainment news website reported.

The following night, WWE will produce a card that has an “Avengers: Doomsday” theme, Variety reported. That will be held on the eve of the upcoming Marvel Studios film, which opens in theaters on Dec. 18, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The marketing skills of WWE and Fanatics will also be in the middle of the ring by giving fans access to exclusive merchandise, photographs and autograph opportunities with WWE stars, Variety reported.

“Avengers: Doomsday” co-branded products, including title belts, at WWE World, WWEShop.com and at select Disney retail stores, according to the entertainment news website.

Two-day combo tickets will be sold to both events, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The combo tickets will go on sale starting Nov. 13 at 10 a.m. ET through Ticketmaster, with a presale the day before beginning at 10 a.m. ET, Variety reported.

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