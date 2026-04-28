Driving range? Police search for SUV driver who drove on Topgolf driving range

FILE PHOTO: Police in North Carolina are searching for the person who drove an SUV onto a Topgolf driving range.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police in North Carolina are looking for the person who took the idea of a driving range to a whole new level.

WSOC reported that someone drove an SUV onto the driving range at a Topgolf location around midnight on April 25 as patrons were still at the facility.

The incident was caught on video and shared with WSOC.

Click here to watch. Profanities can be heard.

“It was kind of shocking at first because I didn’t believe it,” Laudyn Provost, who recorded the joy ride, said. “I didn’t know what the heck it was at first.”

The SUV drove all over the driving range and at one point got close to the back net, where some believe the vehicle entered. Eventually, the driver got close to the golfers, which scared some of the customers.

“The first floor started to panic when he started towards them,” Provost said. “If I was on the first floor, I would have panicked too, but I was on the second floor, luckily. I don’t know, he was kind of out of control in a way.”

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for the driver who caused about $5,000 worth of damage.

The business released a statement to WSOC, which read, “We’re aware of the incident that occurred at Topgolf Charlotte University this weekend. The safety of our Players and Playmakers is our top priority, and we are grateful that no one was injured. The nets have temporarily been repaired, and the venue is open for normal operations.”

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