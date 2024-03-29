Easter 2024: Which restaurants are open on Easter?

Easter, the day Christians around the world celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, is a day to celebrate with family and friends.

If you don’t want to spend that time in the kitchen rushing to get a meal together, plenty of restaurants will be opening their doors on Sunday.

Below are a few that will be open for business on Easter.

(Note: Some restaurants require reservations. Not every restaurant in a chain may be open, so be sure to check with local restaurants before you go.)

· Applebee’s

· Bahama Breeze

· Benihana

· Bob Evans

· Bonefish Grill

· Boston Market

· Buffalo Wild Wing

· The Capital Grille

· Carrabba’s Italian Grill

· Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

· The Cheesecake Factory

· Chili’s

· Cracker Barrel

· Denny’s

· Domino’s

· Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

· Fogo de Chão

· IHOP

· Kona Grill

· Longhorn Steakhouse

· Maggiano’s Little Italy

· McDonald’s

· O’Charley’s

· Olive Garden

· Outback Steakhouse

· Panera Bread

· P.F. Chang’s

· Red Lobster

· Romano’s Macaroni Grill

· Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

· Season’s 52

· Shake Shack

· Sonic

· Starbucks

· STK Steakhouse

· Texas Roadhouse

· Waffle House

· Whataburger

