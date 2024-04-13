Eleanor Coppola, wife of filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, dies at 87

Eleanor Coppola, Francis Ford Coppola HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 21: (L-R) Eleanor Coppola and Francis Ford Coppola attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Director Francis Ford Coppola on March 21, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Emmy-winning director, Eleanor Coppola has died at the age of 87.

Coppola died Friday at her house in Rutherford, California, her family said in a statement obtained by The Associated Press.

She grew up in Orange County, California. According to the AP, she met her husband Oscar-winning filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola while she was working as an assistant art director on his directional debut film called “Dementia 13.” After months of dating, Coppola was pregnant. The two got married in 1963 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The couple was married for 61 years, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Coppola gave birth to Gian-Carlo Coppola, the AP reported. He was a background actor in many of Francis Ford Coppola’s films. He died at the age of 22 in 1986. He was killed in a boating accident. The boat was piloted by Ryan O’Neal’s son Griffin O’Neal who was later found guilty of negligence related to the crash.

Coppola won an Emmy for “Apocalypse Now documentary Hearts of Darkness.” She directed “Paris Can Wait” and “Love Is Love,” according to Deadline. “Paris Can Wait” starred Diane Lane, Alec Balwin and Arnaud Viard, according to Variety.

Coppola is survived by her husband, Francis Ford Coppola, 85; her daughter Sofia Coppola; and her son Roman Coppola. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sofia Coppola is am Oscar-winning screenwriter, director and producer. Roman Coppola is an Oscar-nominated screenwriter.

