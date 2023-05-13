Eurovision Song Contest: Loreen wins for second time; Sweden takes overall crown

Loreen: Sweden's Loreen celebrates after taking first place in the Eurovision Song Contest. (Oil Scarff/AFP via Getty Images)

LIVERPOOL, England — Sweden won the 67th Eurovision Song Contest for a record-tying seventh time on Saturday as singer-songwriter Loreen prevailed with her ballad, “Tattoo.”

It is the second time the singer-songwriter has won the award, according to The Guardian. Loreen, 39, also took the 2012 contest with “Euphoria,” CNN reported. That ties her with Ireland’s Johnny Logan as the only individual artist to win the competition twice since the event began in 1956, The Guardian reported.

The Eurovision grand final is the world’s most-watched cultural event, according to The New York Times. Last year, more than 160 million people tuned in to watch the event. Sweden is now tied with Ireland for the most victories in the event.

Loreen called the victory “overwhelming,” according to The Guardian.

“I’m so happy. I’m so thankful. Thank you for this,” the singer told the audience. “This is for you. Thank you.”

The victory means that Eurovision will return to Sweden next year for the 50th anniversary of ABBA’s triumph with their hit single, “Waterloo,” in 1974.

Finnish singer Käärijä placed second, according to The Associated Press. Israel, Italy and Norway rounded out the top five, CNN reported.

This year’s event was held in Liverpool, England, Variety reported. Under normal circumstances, Ukraine would have hosted the 2023 event, the Times reported.

Ukraine earned the right to host the event by winning the 2022 event, but officials with the European Broadcasting Union, which owns and organizes the show, deemed it too risky to stage it in war-torn Ukraine.

This year’s event began with a film clip that showcased the Kalush Orchestra of Kyiv, the 2022 winners, singing and dancing in a subway. The song was picked up by several musicians, including Catherine, Princess of Wales, who was shown playing the composition on piano from Windsor Castle.

