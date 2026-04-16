FAA investigates pilots meowing, barking over flight radios

FILE PHOTO: Pilots were heard by air traffic control at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport meowing and barking. Now the FAA is investigating.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating an unusual incident involving pilots and air traffic control on their radios during a flight.

One pilot, instead of speaking, meowed. A second meowed back all the while air traffic controllers at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport listened, The New York Times reported.

The controllers responded, “You guys, you need to be professional pilots.”

Instead of being apologetic, one pilot responded, “Meow, meow, meow meow,” while the other barked, “Ruff! Ro-ro-ro-ro-ro!”

The unusual communications occurred on April 12 and were shared by the app ATC.com.

A spokesperson for the airport authority said they had no information on the alleged interaction.

The FAA, while investigating, said it does not validate third-party recordings, the Times reported.

The agency, however, said that “nonessential conversation” below 10,000 feet in altitude is prohibited.

“Conversations must be related to the safe operation of the aircraft,” the FAA said.

Pilot Dennis Tajer, who is also a spokesperson for the union Allied Pilots Association, told ABC News he’s heard the animal sounds on the “guard” frequency before. The frequency is supposed to be used for emergencies only.

“It’s not entertainment, it’s a serious frequency and it has a serious purpose,” Tajer told ABC News. “Anything that contaminates that with idle humor or any kind of schtick is not received well and it should stop.”

He had a strong message for those who showed their animalistc side: “For the few individuals out there that do it: stop, join us, stay safe and we’ll keep that frequency sacred and protected.”

Despite apparently breaking the rules, some defended the banter.

Former air traffic controller at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, Steve Abaham, said, “Certain people in the aviation profession, and I don’t begrudge them of this, you know, expect it to be completely buttoned up 105% of the time. At the same token, I’m sure the people who were meowing and barking back and forth, they’re incredibly professional.”

“They were just having a momentary joke,” Abraham added, according to WRC. “Sometimes a little levity reduces tension.”

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