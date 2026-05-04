Met Gala 2026: Theme, hosts, and sponsors

Beyoncé
Fashion is Art NEW YORK, NY - MAY 02: Beyoncé attends the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016, in New York City. She is one of the co-chairs of this year's event. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

New York City will be the focus of the fashion-forward as fashion and art combine for the annual Met Gala.

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The show-stopping event, which is themed “Fashion is Art” is being co-hosted by Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams and Anna Wintour, The Associated Press reported.

The host committee will be chaired by Anthony Vaccarello and Zoë Kravitz, with Sabrina Carpenter, Teyana Taylor, Lena Dunham, Misty Copeland, Angela Bassett and Aimee Mullins rounding out the group.

It is being sponsored by Jeff and Lauren Sánchez Bezos and will be the honorary chairs, UPI said.

The New York Times noted the position typically earns someone a spot in the receiving line and one at the top of the Met steps.

The Met’s Costume Institute curator, Andrew Bolton, said, “Hopefully, it will put an end to the rather obsolete ‘Is Fashion Art?’ debate once and for all,” with the AP saying that the code appears to have been chosen for flexibility.

The theme will also support the spring fashion exhibit assembled by Bolton, “Costume Art.”

It will be the largest number of objects put on display by the institute, with almost 400 items, including 200 garments alone paired with 200 artworks from the museum.

The Met Gala fundraiser is scheduled for May 4, UPI reported.

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