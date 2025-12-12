Fired Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore charged

Sherrone Moore
Head coach Sherrone Moore of the Michigan Wolverines
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The former Michigan football coach, who was fired earlier this week for having an alleged relationship that broke university rules, has been charged with three crimes.

Sherrone Moore is facing home invasion, stalking and other charges, The Associated Press reported.

The home invasion charge brings a punishment of up to five years in prison and a $2,000 fine if convicted.

The stalking charge is a misdemeanor and is punishable by up to a year in prison and an $1,000 fine, while the breaking and entering or entering without breaking, which is also a misdemeanor, is punishable by up to a 90-day jail sentence and a $500 fine, CNN reported.

Moore was fired on Wednesday. The University of Michigan said he had an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. Hours after being fired, he was in police custody and held at the Washtenaw County Jail.

He had been accused of assault in Pittsfield Township, near Ann Arbor, the AP reported.

The university has not disclosed the details of the alleged relationship other than to say that there was credible evidence. Moore is married and has three daughters. Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said the alleged behavior was “a clear violation of university policy,” the AP reported.

