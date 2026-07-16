First trailer released for Sylvester Stallone biopic, ‘I Play Rocky’

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 15: (L-R) Anthony Ippolito and AnnaSophia Robb attend CinemaCon 2026 – Amazon MGM Studios Invites you to an Exclusive Presentation of its Upcoming Slate at The Dolby Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of Cinema United, on April 15, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for CinemaCon)

The first trailer for Peter Farrelly’s film, which delves into the story of icon Sylvester Stallone before he became a household name, was released this week.

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“I Play Rocky” stars Anthony Ippolito as Stallone, who is looking for his big break, but when he can’t get hired as an actor, he writes a script for himself over a matter of days.

As the film title explains, he thinks he is the only person to play Rocky and pushes studio heads until they give in, but not without what could have been insurmountable challenges levied against Stallone by those executives.

“Rocky” went on to be nominated for Oscars for Best Actor and Original Screenplay. In all, it had 10 nominations and walked away with three, including Best Picture, beating out “All the President’s Men,” “Taxi Driver” and “Network,” Deadline reported.

This is not the first time Ippolito has played a Hollywood icon. He also played Al Pacino in “The Offer” on Paramount+.

The film also stars Matt Dillon, AnnaSophia Robb, Stephan James and Erik Palladino, according to IMDB.

It hits theaters on Nov. 6, the A.V. Club reported.

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