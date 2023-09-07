Former Trump aide Peter Navarro found guilty in contempt of Congress charges

Peter Navarro was convicted Thursday of two counts of contempt of Congress over defiance of a Jan. 6 subpoena.

Navarro was a trade advisor to former President Donald Trump, according to the New York Times.

The verdict came after about four hours of deliberation. Navarro has become the second top adviser to Trump to be found guilty of contempt to for defying the House select committee’s inquiry, according to the Times.

Steve Bannon who was a former strategist for Trump was convicted of the same offense in the summer of 2022, according to the newspaper. He was sentenced to four months in prison. He has been appealing his conviction which Navarro reportedly intends to do as well.

Prosecutors claimed that Navarro acted like he was “above the law,” when he defied a subpoena from the the House select committee, according to The Associated Press. He refused to cooperate with the congressional investigation into the Jan 6, 2021 attack on the United States Capital.

“The defendant, Peter Navarro, made a choice,” said Prosecutor Elizabeth Aloi, according to the Times. “He didn’t want to comply and produce documents, and he didn’t want to testify, so he didn’t.”

Navarro’s defense attorney Stanley Woodward claimed that he didn’t ignore the subpoena for documents and a deposition form the House Jan. 6 committee on purpose, the AP reported. Instead, he reportedly told staffers to contact Trump so see what “might be protected by executive privilege” but Woodward argued that did not happen. A judge ruled that executive privilege was not something that Navarro could not use as a defense against the charges.

Navarro was indicted last June and the two charges were for failing to appear for a deposition and refusing to provide documents in response to the committee’s subpoena, according to the Times. According to the AP, both charges are punishable to up to a year in prison.

Trump is facing a federal indictment in Washington D.C. and an indictment in Georgia over his efforts to overturn the election in 2020, according to the AP. He has pleaded not guilty in both indictments.

Navarro’s sentencing has been scheduled for Jan. 12, according to the AP.