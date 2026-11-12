Four people shot in northwest Washington, D.C. neighborhood

WASHINGTON — Several people were shot in Northwest Washington, D.C. on Thursday morning.

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Shelter in place

Update 9:07 a.m. ET, Nov. 12: A shelter-in-place is in effect for Logan Circle and Dupont Circle, CNN reported.

In addition to the ATF and Metro Transit Police, the FBI, DC Fire also responded, according to WRC. Several medical ambulance buses were deployed. Metro Police Department’s Emergency Response Team is also on the scene.

Multi-agency response

Update 8:55 a.m. ET, Nov. 12: ATF and Metro Transit Police have responded, WRC reported.

WJLA reported that a suspect was described as a heavy-set, white male.

The extent of the injuries of those wounded is not known. Neither is the exact location of the shooting. But there is a fitness center, church and apartments nearby. A Whole Foods is around the corner from the scene, The Associated Press reported. Schools nearby were in lockdown.

Original report: Details are still limited, but a shooting was reported at about 8 a.m. near 15th and P streets in the Logan Circle neighborhood of the nation’s capital, WTTG reported.

The Associated Press reported that four people were shot in the trendy neighborhood.

It is not believed that a gunman is in custody in what was called an active shooter, WRC reported. It is not known who opened fire.

Check back for more on this developing story.

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