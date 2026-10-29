Hayden Panettiere case officially closed by Greenville police

The actress died from an accidental drug overdose on Aug. 16.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Police in South Carolina have officially closed the investigation into the death of Hayden Panettiere, agreeing with the coroner’s report last month that the actress died from an accidental drug overdose.

[ Read more trending news ]

Panettiere, 36, died on Aug. 16, 2026, in Greenville, WYFF reported.

“Based on the (coroner’s office’s) determination and the findings of the investigation, Hayden Panettiere’s death has been ruled accidental,” police said in a statement, according to CNN. “The Greenville Police Department has concluded its investigation.”

No charges have been filed, WYFF reported.

Paramedics found the actress in cardiac arrest at her Greenville apartment and were unable to revive her.

Her boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, was at the apartment at the time of her death and showed what police said was a “bag of medication” that she had been taking, NBC News reported. Hickerson’s brother was also there, according to The Associated Press.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, Panettiere died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, Alprazolam, methocarbamol, and quetiapine, according to WSPA.

Greenville Police said there were no signs of foul play.

[ Hayden Panettiere’s death: Actress died from drug use, ruled accident ]

An autopsy showed no signs of contributing trauma, WIS reported.

Investigators had kept the case open because they were trying to determine whether Panettiere obtained illicit and possibly counterfeit drugs from a dealer in Southern California, CNN reported.

©2026 Cox Media Group