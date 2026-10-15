Hayden Panettiere death: 911 call released

FILE PHOTO: Hayden Panettiere attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's New Film "Blonde" at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 13, 2022, in Hollywood, California. The 911 call from the day she died has been released. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

The 911 audio from the day Hayden Panettiere died has been released.

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Brian Hickerson, Panettiere’s ex-boyfriend, and his brother Zach found the “Heroes” star unconscious at a residence in Greenville, South Carolina, CBS News reported.

ABC News got the recording via a Freedom of Information Act request submitted to Greenville County EMS. CBS News also obtained the 911 audio.

[ Previous: ‘Heroes’ and ‘Nashville’ star Hayden Panettiere dies at 36; no foul play police say ]

In the audio, a caller can be heard saying, “Oh, god, oh, my god —you do like CPR or something?” ABC News reported.

First responders “initiated advanced cardiac life support measures” when she was found unresponsive on Aug. 16.

“[I] walked in after church to my brother and his girlfriend’s apartment, and he woke up, and his girl ... .she’s unconscious,” the caller, who appears to be Zach Hickerson, told the operator, who asked if she was breathing.

The caller told the operator, no.

The 911 operator then said, “We need to start CPR. I’m going to tell you how to do CPR, OK? We’re going to start with ventilation first. I need you to lay her flat on her back and remove anything from under her head.”

The operator then told the caller that they would do it “500 times or until help can arrive,” then counted “one, two, three, four; one, two, three, four.”

Zach Hickerson told TMZ days after Panettiere death that his brother gave her Narcan to reverse an opioid overdose. The 911 call does not include that information, TMZ reported.

Panettiere had spoken in the past about her drug addiction, telling People magazine that she used opioids and alcohol in her teens. She also spoke about addiction, physical abuse, postpartum depression and recovery in her 2026 memoir, “This Is Me: A Reckoning,” CBS News reported.

[ Previous: Hayden Panettiere’s death: Actress died from drug use, ruled accident ]

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office ruled the 36-year-old’s death an accidental drug overdose.

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