Heat exhaustion vs. heat stroke: Signs, symptoms of each

Heat related illnesses

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

When temperatures increase, so does the risk of developing a heat-related illness. It is best to know what to look out for before you get yourself into a dangerous situation.

Heat exhaustion can make you feel like you’re tired, weak or dizzy. You can sweat heavily, feel nauseous or vomit, and will have pale skin. Stop what you are doing if you have these symptoms and rest, rehydrate and cool yourself down.

Heatstroke happens when your body reaches a temperature of 104 or higher. You can be confused, nauseous, have red and hot skin, but are unable to sweat, and have a bad headache. You could faint. Heatstroke can be fatal. If someone is suffering from heatstroke call 911 and try to cool the person down.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention created a chart that shows what to do for each condition. Click here to download.

