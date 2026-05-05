Hikers injured in Yellowstone bear attack

FILE PHOTO: Two hikers were injured in a bear attack in Yellowstone National Park.

Two hikers were injured in a bear attack that has since forced officials at Yellowstone National Park to shut down several areas.

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The attack happened on May 4 on the Mystic Falls Trail, the National Park Service said in a news release.

The trail is near Old Faithful.

The attack, which was done by one or more bears, is under investigation and no other information was provided.

It was the first injury caused by a bear this year. The previous injury to a person by a bear occurred last September, while the last bear-caused fatality happened in 2015 in the Lake Village area.

Because of the attack, several areas are now closed, including:

Area west of Grand Loop Road from the north end of Fountain Flat Drive to Black Sand Basin.

Fairy Falls Trail north of the Grand Prismatic Overlook

Sentinel Meadows Trail

Imperial Meadows Trail

Fairy Creek Trail

Summit Lake Trail

Several backcountry campsites and fishing along the Firehole River, including tributaries in the area, are also closed.

Areas that are open include:

Midway Geyser Basin

Grand Prismatic Overlook Trail from Fairy Falls Trailhead to the Grand Prismatic Overlook (trail is CLOSED beyond the overlook)

Black Sand Basin

Portions of the Firehole River outside of the closure are open to fishing

Closures A map of areas closed at Yellowstone National Park. (NPS)

Park officials remind visitors to stay 100 yards away from a bear at all times, carry bear spray and know how to use it, be alert for bears, make noise, hike in groups, don’t hike when grizzlies are active, and don’t run if you come across a bear.

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