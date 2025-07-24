Hulk Hogan dies at 71

TMZ was first to report the wrestler’s death, saying that medics were called to his home in Clearwater, Florida, with emergency operators saying that there was a cardiac arrest at the home.
TMZ reported that he was taken from the home on a stretcher to an awaiting ambulance.
His manager, Chris Volo told NBC Los Angeles that Hogan died at his home surrounded by family.
His wife, Sky had said weeks ago that he was not in a coma despite rumors to the contrary. She said his heart was “strong” and that he was recovering from surgeries.
He had undergone a procedure on his neck in May, E! News reported at the time. His representatives told the publication that he needed a “little fusion procedure.”
In 2024, Hogan said he had about 25 procedures over the past decade with 10 of them on his back. He also had both hips, both knees and his shoulders replaced, he said, according to E! News.
Hogan was born Terry Gene Bollea in Augusta, Georgia, on Aug. 11, 1953. His father was a construction foreman and her mother was a homemaker and dance instructor.
He was discovered in 1979 by WWE owner Vince McMahon. and eventually became one of the most well-known wrestlers.
In 1984, he became the World Heavyweight Champion under the WWF brand when he defeated the Iron Sheik, according to Biography. That became the start of the worldwide sensation called “Hulkamania.”
Hogan beat Andre the Giant in 1987, winning WrestleMania III. Over his career, he was a world champion for either WWE or World Championship Wrestling 12 times.
“Mr. America,” as he was called during his career, left wrestling in 1993 to become an actor but the next year was back in the ring as part of World Championship Wrestling. He rebranded himself as Hollywood Hogan, a darker persona, in 1996, but that only lasted until 1999, Biography reported.
Hulk returned to WWE in 2002 and eventually starred in the reality TV show “Hogan Knows Best” from 2005 to 2007.