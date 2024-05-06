Infant found after 2 women killed, 5-year-old child shot in New Mexico park

Missing child found; mother, another woman killed, sister injured Police discovered the infant was missing after responding to a call shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday about two women found dead at the park near Clovis, a city in eastern New Mexico that is about 100 miles southwest of Amarillo, Texas. (carlballou/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 10-month-old girl who police say was abducted at a Clovis, New Mexico, park Friday, has been found alive, according to KOAT-TV.

Police say Eleia Maria Torres was abducted Friday at the park where her mother, Samantha Cisneros, and another woman, Taryn Allen, were found shot to death near a minivan. Eleia’s 5-year-old sister was seriously wounded but is recovering, police said.

FBI officials say they have a suspect in the murders and abduction in custody.

Police discovered the infant was missing after responding to a call shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday about two women found dead at the park near Clovis, a city in eastern New Mexico that is about 100 miles southwest of Amarillo, Texas, according to ABC News.

The women, both 23, were found with “apparent gunshot wounds” on the ground near a minivan at Ned Houk Park, the police statement said.

Clovis police say they found an infant car seat, a stroller, and a small baby bottle left at the scene and began the search for the infant, according to KOAT. New Mexico State Police had issued an Amber Alert late Friday for the baby.

The fathers of both children have been working with the investigation team, police said at a news conference Sunday, according to CBS News.

