Israel-Hamas war: Hamas accepts cease-fire proposal

Officials with the Hamas militant group on Monday announced that it has accepted a cease-fire proposal from Egypt and Qatar in its seven-month war with Israel, according to multiple reports.

The group said in a statement that its supreme leader, Ismail Haniyeh, approved of the proposal in a phone call with Qatar’s prime minister and Egypt’s intelligence minister, The Associated Press reported. A Hamas official said Monday that the “ball (is) now in Israel’s court,” BBC News reported.

Israel did not immediately respond to reports of the acceptance and it was not clear whether officials would also agree to the proposal. It was not immediately clear what details were included in the agreement, according to Reuters.

Still, people cheered after hearing news of the accepted proposal, according to Al Jazeera and BBC News.

The announcement came as thousands of people evacuated Monday from Gaza’s southernmost city, Rafah, after the Israeli military warned people to leave ahead of planned military action, according to The Guardian.

Hamas launched an attack on Israel on Oct. 7, killing about 1,200 people — mostly civilians, the AP reported. Israel responded by declaring war and has since killed more than 34,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

