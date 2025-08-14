Kentucky man arrested days after splitting $167M Powerball jackpot

James Farthing was arrested days after he split a $167.3 million Powerball jackpot with his mother.
Arrested: James Farthing was arrested at a Florida hotel in April. (Pinellas County Sheriff's Office )
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Well, at least he can afford the legal fees.

Body camera video released by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office in west-central Florida this week shows the moment a Kentucky man -- who had split $167 million Powerball winnings with his mother days before -- allegedly kicked a deputy during an altercation.

James Shannon Farthing, 50, of Georgetown, was arrested on April 29 after an argument at the Island Grand at TradeWinds resort on St. Pete Beach, WTVT reported.

According to a Kentucky Lottery news release, Farthing, along with his mother, Linda Grizzle, won a state record $167.3 million in the Powerball lottery promotion. The duo presented the winning ticket at lottery headquarters in Louisville on April 28.

The following day, Farthing was in Florida when he allegedly got into a dispute. Deputies said that two men and a woman were involved.

Body cam video showed a deputy rushing to separate the two men, WFLA reported. Deputies said that Farthing tried to kick the other man but struck the deputy in the right cheek, court records state.

“Are you kidding me?” the deputy yelled as TradeWinds staff pushed Farthing away from him.

In the body cam video, the deputy is heard saying, “No shirt comes over to kick him, misses and hits me right here.”

The video then shows Farthing attempting to flee the scene, but deputies used a Taser to stop him.

The woman at the scene, identified as Jacqueline Fightmaster, told deputies that Farthing had just had a big payday.

“We went to the Kentucky lottery in Louisville, and we claimed a check that was $167.3 million,” she reportedly said.

After being restrained, Farthing tried to apologize to the deputy, according to the video.

“I’m sorry!” he said.

“Save your (expletive) sorries for later!” the deputy yelled back.

James Farthing went from millionaire to jail in the span of 48 hours.

Happier moment: James S. Farthing and his mother, Linda Grizzle, left, split a $167.3 million Powerball jackpot in April. (Kentucky Lottery)

The other man in the incident was not charged, according to WFLA.

Fightmaster, 42, was arrested for disorderly intoxication and entered a no-contest plea, WTVT reported.

A pretrial hearing for Farthing was set for next month, according to online court records.Jam

Farthing and his mother bought the winning ticket at Clark’s Pump N Shop in Georgetown, lottery officials said.

