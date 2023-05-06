King Charles III coronation: Celebrities attend coronation ceremony LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Katy Perry during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) (GARETH CATTERMOLE/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

LONDON — Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are among some of the celebrities seen at Westminster Abbey Saturday for King Charles III’s coronation ceremony.

United States First Lady Jill Biden attended the coronation with her granddaughter, Finnegan Biden, the BBC reported. Jill Biden wore a light blue outfit and her granddaughter wore yellow, symbolizing the Ukrainian flag.

Katy Perry and Lionel Richie were both in attendance for the coronation Saturday. They are both expected to be performing at the coronation concert on Sunday, according to the BBC. Perry wore a lilac skirt suit and was accompanied to the ceremony by British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful.

Oscar winner Emma Thompson attended the coronation with her husband, Greg Wise, US Magazine reported.

The man who composed a coronation anthem, Andrew Lloyd Webber, was also in attendance, according to the BBC.

