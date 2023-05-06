King Charles III coronation: Police arrest anti-monarchy protesters ahead of coronation LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Protesters during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Yara Nardi - WPA Pool/Getty Images) (YARA NARDI/Getty Images)

LONDON — Police say multiple people have been arrested protesting King Charles III’s coronation Saturday in central London.

Metropolitan Police on Twitter confirmed that seven people were arrested. Four people were arrested near St. Martine’s Lane in central London and “held on suspicion of conspiracy to cause public nuisance.” Police say they seized “lock-on devices.” An additional three people were arrested near Wellington Arch for “possessing articles to cause criminal damage.”

A significant police operation is under way in central London.



We have made a number of arrests in the area of Carlton House Terrace.



The individuals have been held on suspicion of breaching the peace. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) May 6, 2023

The arrests took place about a mile from Westminister Abbey, the Washington Post reported.

BBC reported that Republic’s CEO Graham Smith was one of those arrested for protesting along the process route.

An anti-monarchist group organized by Republic had planned to throw a protest at Trafalgar Square in central London, according to the New York Times. The group laid low during the events around Queen Elizabeth II’s death last Sept. to not appear insensitive.

The group for the coronation expected around 1,000 people holding yellow banners and wearing yellow clothing. According to the Times, multiple anti-coronation parties are also planned around Britain.

Protestors chanted and carried signs that said, “Not My King.” The anti-monarchists were met with monarchists who worked to drown them out with chants and posters saying “That’s My King,” according to the Washington Post.

King Charles III appears to be less popular than his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, the Times reported.

King Charles III is no stranger to protestors. According to the Washington Post, he was met by protestors at public engagements including last year where he had eggs thrown at him in York and in Luton.

