Lawyer: Jay Leno’s wife sometimes does not recognize him amid dementia battle

Court records in the comedian Jay Leno’s efforts to establish a conservatorship for his wife, Mavis, show that she sometimes does not know her husband, according to a report by the entertainment website E! News.

Two months after Leno, 73, sought to establish the conservatorship, his wife’s court-appointed attorney, Ronald Ostrin, said she is suffering from “advanced dementia,” and, “She has a lot of disorientation, will ruminate about her parents who have both passed and her mother who died about 20 years ago.”

Ostrin did say that “she still has a charming personality and could communicate.”

Leno sought to be appointed as the conservator of her estate for planning purposes, the court records state. Leno wants to have a plan in place in case something happens to him so his wife, who is 77, would be cared for, the attorney said.

“After research and investigation, Mr. and Ms. Leno have a long-term, loving and supportive relationship,” Ronald stated in the document. “However, no one lives forever, and the actions taken by Mr. Leno are necessary for his and Mavis’ protection. Estate planning is something that most everyone needs, but by the time you need it, if you don’t have it, it is too late to get it.”

The attorney added that Mavis “does not object to the petition nor as to Mr. Leno acting as her conservator.”

According to People, per the documents, the petition was also supported by Mavis’ neurologist, Dr. Hart Cohen, who said Jay is “such a nice man and treats [Mavis] like gold.”

