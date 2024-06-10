At least 10 injured after shooting at Wisconsin apartment rooftop party

Rooftop shooting: File photo. At least 10 people were injured after shots were fired during a rooftop party in Madison, Wisconsin. (Silas Stein/picture alliance via Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MADISON, Wis. — At least 10 people were injured when gunfire erupted early Sunday at a rooftop party in Wisconsin’s capital city, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at The Lux apartments, a high-rise building in downtown Madison near the University of Wisconsin campus, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

“It is truly a miracle that no one is dead,” Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said during a news conference. “As a community, our hearts are hurting.”

Nine people suffered gunshot wounds or grazes, and another person was injured by broken glass, Barnes told reporters. Five people were transported to area hospitals, according to the Journal Sentinel. Other people arrived at area hospitals overnight to receive medical attention.

Barnes said the ages of the victims ranged from 14 to 23 years old, WISC-TV reported. None of the injuries are considered to be life-threatening, according to the Journal Sentinel.

Officers initially responded to the apartment complex at about 12:45 a.m. CDT after receiving a call about a disturbance at a party on the building’s rooftop, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.

Gunfire occurred as officers were responding, the newspaper reported.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday evening, according to the State Journal. Officers estimated there were several hundred people on the roof at the time of the shooting. It was unclear how many shooters there were at the site.

At least one victim is still hospitalized, WISC reported. Their condition is unknown.

“I was coming to my to my apartment last night, and I heard the gunshots, you know, like, six or seven, around eight,” Abel Abaya, a resident at The Lux, told the television station. “They got shot on the rooftop, and they managed to go all the way down by the emergency stairs, and they fell in the street.

“I thought someone was dead, since the way that they fell in the street.”

The Lux was built in 2016 and was initially intended to attract young professionals, according to the State Journal. It was sold to an international student housing company in 2020, and the majority of the building’s current residents are college students.

“These students should have been celebrating summer vacation, not receiving medical treatment,” Barnes told reporters.

An investigation is ongoing.

