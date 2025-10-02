‘The Life of a Showgirl’ release: What you need to know about Taylor Swift’s 12th album release

Target is holding a midnight release of Taylor Swift's "The Life of a Showgirl" at select locations.

The countdown is on; come midnight, Taylor Swift fans will rejoice and probably be streaming and screaming, as her 12th album is released.

“The Life of a Showgirl” is scheduled to be released at midnight on Oct. 3.

For those who want a hard copy of the newest Taylor Swift album, some Target locations will be having special midnight release events. There are also exclusive items available at the retailer, the company said in a news release.

There will be an exclusive, limited-run vinyl called “The Life of a Showgirl: The Crowd Is Your King” which will be a Summertime Spritz Pink Shimmer Vinyl album that will cost $34.99.

“The Life of a Showgirl: The Crowd Is Your King” variant “features an opaque pink and pale-yellow pearlescent vinyl with gold shimmer, a collectible custom gatefold sleeve, a giant double-sided poster, a poem written by Taylor and never-before-seen photos and album lyrics.”

Preorders of “The Crowd Is Your King” is sold out but some stores will have a limited quantity as they last.

There are also three versions of the CD, each with an exclusive poster, album art and booklet. They are called the “It’s Beautiful,” “It’s Frightening” and “It’s Rapturous” editions and cost $14.99.

The stores holding a midnight release can be found here.

There will be a system in place at stores. Target said that those wanting to buy the album will get a physical or digital ticket in the electronics department starting at 10 p.m. local time. Once a ticket is secured, customers can shop and then will have to return to a designated location at 11:45 p.m. to be able to make their purchase at the stroke of midnight.

Tickets will be available until they run out or until 10 minutes before midnight.

The album release isn’t the only Taylor Swift event happening.

She is also releasing the film “Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl,” CNN reported.

She announced the theater experience two weeks ago, saying it will only be shown on the big screen this weekend, from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, with film industry experts expecting it will earn between $35 million and $40 million, Variety reported.

The release party film isn’t a normal movie, but it will run 89 minutes and will include a new music video and behind-the-scenes footage.

For more information on showtimes, click here.

