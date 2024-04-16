Man gets four death sentences for vicious sexual assault, murder of 5-year-old girl

Kamarie Holland's killer sentenced Jeremy Tremaine Williams, 37, of Columbus, Ga., is charged with capital murder in Alabama, where the body of Kamarie Holland was found Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. The girl, who lived with her mother in Columbus, was found in a vacant house where Williams once lived in Phenix City. (Columbus Police Department, Russell County Sheriff's Office)

The man convicted of kidnapping, sexually assaulting and murdering 5-year-old Kamarie Holland was sentenced to death on Monday, according to al.com.

>> Read more trending news

Jeremy Williams, 40, who was convicted of four capital offenses for the 2021 rape and murder of the Columbus, Georgia, girl, was given the death sentence for each of the four charges, WTVM reported.

Williams received the death penalty for murder of a child less than 14 years old; murder during a rape; murder during sodomy; and murder during a kidnapping, the station reported.

He was also sentenced to life for knowingly recording the acts of rape, and sodomy; 10 years in the Department of Corrections for obstruction of a corpse; life in the Department of Corrections for human trafficking; and 20 years in the Department of Corrections for conspiracy to commit human trafficking.

Williams confessed to raping and murdering Kamarie as well as his 1-month-old daughter in Alaska -- a cold case that was reopened after the confession, WRBL reported.

When a sheriff’s deputy asked Williams why he was confessing he said it was because he “wanted to get right with God before he’s executed,” WRBL reported.

The girl’s mother, 35-year-old Kristy Marie Siple, also known as Kristy Hoskins, has also been indicted on felony murder and human trafficking charges after she offered Kamarie to Williams for $2,500.

Kamarie was reported missing by her mother on Dec. 13, 2021. Her body was found in an abandoned home in east Alabama the next day. She had been sexually assaulted and strangled, according to the medical examiner.

© 2024 Cox Media Group