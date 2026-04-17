‘More than I can take on right now’: Meghan Trainor cancels tour months after welcoming baby

FILE PHOTO: Meghan Trainor performs during the Global Champions Arabians Tour Las Vegas at Wynn Las Vegas on September 28, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Trainor canceled her upcoming tour. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for for Global Champions Arabians Tour (GCAT))

Meghan Trainor decided to put the brakes on her upcoming tour, citing her growing family.

The singer announced on social media that she was canceling her upcoming “Get In Girl” tour, Variety reported.

“After a lot of reflection and some really tough conversations, I’ve made the difficult decision to cancel The Get In Girl Tour,” she wrote.

Trainor went on to say, “Balancing the release of a new album, preparing for a nationwide tour, and welcoming our new baby girl to our growing family of five has just been more than I can take on right now and I need to be home and present for each and all of them at this time.”

She called it “the right decision for my family,” saying she would be back soon.

The tour, announced in November, was set to start on June 12 in Michigan and end on August 15 in Los Angeles, Variety reported.

In all, there were 26 shows planned, Billboard reported.

Not everyone believes her family is the reason for the tour’s cancellation. Some said it may be because of low ticket sales, as seating maps showed as late as last month that most seats at some stops were still available, Variety reported.

Trainor and husband Daryl Sabara welcomed their newest daughter in January. The baby was born via surrogate.

Her seventh album, “Toy with Me,” comes out on April 24, People magazine reported.

0 of 25 Meghan Trainor through the years LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 20: Singer Meghan Trainor performs onstage on September 20, 2014, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for iHeartMedia) (Isaac Brekken) Meghan Trainor through the years NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 15: Singer Meghan Trainor (C) performs onstage at the Sixth Annual Nickelodeon HALO Awards in New York City. The hour-long concert special will premiere Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014, at 7 p.m. (ET/PT) across Nickelodeon networks (Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons). (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Nickelodeon) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Nickelodeon) Meghan Trainor through the years NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 12: Singer Meghan Trainor attends the 2014 Billboard Women In Music Luncheon at Cipriani Wall Street on December 12, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Meghan Trainor through the years NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 05: Miranda Lambert and Meghan Trainor perform during the 48th annual CMA awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 5, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images) (Rick Diamond/Getty Images) Meghan Trainor through the years NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 27: Meghan Trainor attends the 88th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 27, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images) Meghan Trainor through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 08: Recording Artist Meghan Trainor and father, Gary Trainor attend The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the STAPLES Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS) (Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS) Meghan Trainor through the years INGLEWOOD, CA - MARCH 28: Singer Meghan Trainor attends Nickelodeon's 28th Annual Kids' Choice Awards held at The Forum on March 28, 2015 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images) (Jason Merritt/Getty Images) Meghan Trainor through the years STUDIO CITY, CA - MAY 30: Meghan Trainor attends the premiere of Fox's "The Four: Battle For Stardom" Season 2 at CBS Studios - Radford on May 30, 2018 in Studio City, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) (Rich Fury/Getty Images) Meghan Trainor through the years LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: Meghan Trainor attends the Delta Air Lines celebrates 2019 GRAMMYs held at Mondrian Hotel on February 07, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/Getty Images) (Michael Tran/Getty Images) Meghan Trainor through the years LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 10: Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) Meghan Trainor through the years INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 25: Meghan Trainor performs at WE Day at The Forum on April 25, 2019 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images) (JEROD HARRIS/Getty Images) Meghan Trainor through the years WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 08: Meghan Trainor performs at day 2 of LA Pride 2019 on June 07, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Meghan Trainor through the years HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: (L-R) Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor attend the premiere of Disney's "The Lion King" at Dolby Theatre on July 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Meghan Trainor through the years NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: Meghan Trainor attends TOMMYNOW New York Fall 2019 - Front Row & Atmosphere at The Apollo Theater on September 08, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger) (Brad Barket/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger) Meghan Trainor through the years NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: Meghan Trainor attends the front row for Christian Cowan during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery II at Spring Studios on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows) (Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows) Meghan Trainor through the years NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 05: Meghan Trainor attends The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection 2020 at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 05, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for American Heart Association ) (MIKE COPPOLA/Getty Images for American Heart ) Meghan Trainor through the years HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 08: Meghan Trainor attends the 2020 Christian Cowan x Powerpuff Girls Runway Show on March 08, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Meghan Trainor through the years LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Meghan Trainor attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Meghan Trainor through the years INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 29: Meghan Trainor attends the 2025 Billboard Women in Music at YouTube Theater on March 29, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Meghan Trainor through the years Meghan Trainor performs during the Global Champions Arabians Tour Las Vegas at Wynn Las Vegas on September 28, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for for Global Champions Arabians Tour (GCAT)) (Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for for Global Cham) Meghan Trainor through the years WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 08: (L-R) Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor attend the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 08, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

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