Move over, Meryl Streep: Elmo decides what he’ll be for Halloween

FILE PHOTO: Elmo attends the Netflix House Philadelphia Grand Opening Event at Netflix House King of Prussia on November 10, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Muppet was dressed as Miranda Priestly for Halloween. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix)

When you’re looking at what stars are dressing up as for Halloween, don’t forget about Elmo.

In a world of Heidi Klums and Kim Kardashians, Elmo has thrown his hat into the costume ring and is taking a page from Meryl Streep’s long career and the fashion industry. The Muppet’s costume may be the scariest of them all.

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Elmo channeled his inner Miranda Priestly from “The Devil Wears Prada.”

“Sesame Street” released a video on social media with the puppet saying, “Guess who Elmo is?” before unveiling the fictional fashion editor-inspired look.

When a pumpkin crosses the frame, Elmo-as-Miranda says, “Pumpkins. For fall. How groundbreaking.”

Cookie Monster is next, and that’s when Elmo references Cookie’s blue fur: “Well, it’s not cerulean. But, it works.” It is a nod to the movie when Priestley critiques a blue sweater worn by Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway).

Watch Elmo’s Halloween clip here or below:

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