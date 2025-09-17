Must see: Out-of-control car hits man cleaning truck windshield at gas pump

FILE PHOTO: A man was hit by an out-of-control car as he cleaned his truck's windshield at a Nebraska gas station.

BRADY, Neb. — A man who was cleaning his truck’s windows at a Nebraska gas pump was hit by an out-of-control car. The incident was caught on camera.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office shared the video on Facebook this week.

They said that the incident happened on Sept. 12 in Brady, Nebraska. The man was washing his windshield when the car went off the road, flipping and hitting him.

His leg was hit by the car as it rolled and his truck was damaged.

Deputies said the driver of the car was going 65 mph in a 40 mph zone and would be cited for reckless driving. The driver also did not have a license, proof of insurance and an expired registration.

© 2025 Cox Media Group