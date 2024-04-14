Officials: 1 dead, at least 9 injured in block party shooting in Arkansas Over a dozen people were injured and one was killed after a shooting happened Saturday night in Wynne, Arkansas. (vmargineanu/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

WYNNE, Ark. — Over a dozen people were injured and one was killed after a shooting happened Saturday night in Wynne, Arkansas.

Arkansas State Police said that the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Saturday.

At the scene, at least two people were run over by cars, police said.

The victim was identified as Varian Campbell, 27, according to KAIT. Campbell was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries. Police said that the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory will determine his manner and cause of death.

The injured victims are both men and women. Their ages range from 24 to 49, according to KAIT.

Some victims were taken to the hospital by ambulance while one was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, the news outlet reported.

Investigators believe that some other injured victims may have gone to the hospital by private cars, police said.

No information has been released about a suspect or suspects. It is not clear what led up to the shooting.

