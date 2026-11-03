Olivia Rodrigo announces first Christmas single

FILE PHOTO: Olivia Rodrigo speaks on stage during the Olivia Rodrigo exhibit and program at the Grammy Museum on September 01, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. She recently announced she's releasing her first holiday song. (Photo by Alison Buck/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Olivia Rodrigo is jumping into the holiday spirit.

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November is only a few days old, but that didn’t stop her from announcing her first-ever Christmas song.

“Take Me Home (4 Christmas) will drop on Nov. 5 at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET).

She shared the news on Instagram, showing the single’s artwork.

Not only will her fans get a new song, but she will also debut the music video featuring “The Gilded Age” actress Cynthia Nixon and “Saturday Night Live” personality Ben Marshall, Variety reported.

She’s also releasing 7-inch vinyl and cassette versions which were available for pre-order on Target’s website or in stores on Friday.

Billboard pointed out her Christmas release is the latest in what the publication called a packed year for the singer. She released her third studio album, “you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love” in June, and single “Drop Dead” from that album was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

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