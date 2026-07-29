Oscar-winning singer-songwriter Glen Hansard dies in motorcycle crash

FILE PHOTO: Glen Hansard performs onstage at JONI 75: A Birthday Celebration Live at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on November 07, 2018, in Los Angeles, California. Hansard died on July 29 at the age of 56 (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Glen Hansard, an Oscar-winning singer and songwriter from Ireland, was killed in a motorcycle crash on the outskirts of Dublin.

Hansard was 56 years old.

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ATC Management said Hansard’s family was “deeply shocked and heartbroken” by his death, The Associated Press reported.

The agency released a statement to the BBC that read, “With broken hearts we announce the passing of Glen Hansard who passed away, in the early hours of this morning, following a road traffic accident in Dublin.

“Glen’s family is deeply shocked and heartbroken by this tragic loss and respectfully requests privacy at this extremely difficult time.

“The family is grateful for the support they have received and wishes to thank the emergency services who attended the scene.”

Police in Ireland did not initially identify Hansard but said that a man in his 50s died in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Lucan at 4:30 a.m. local time. He was treated at the scene of the crash but died a short time later, according to the AP.

Hansard not only won an Oscar in 2008 for his song “Falling Slowly” from the film “Once.” He also appeared in the indie musical, as well as in the 1991 film “The Commitments.” He also had other roles in “The Simpsons” and “Parenthood,” according to IMDb.

He started as a busker on the streets of Dublin after leaving school at the age of 13, Variety reported.

Hansard was also the frontman for The Frames, half of the duo The Swell Season, and performed as a solo artist.

His album “Didn’t He Ramble” was nominated for a Grammy Award for best folk album in 2016.

He also led a Christmas Eve charity busk near the Gaiety Theatre. The event benefits Dublin Simon Community, which helps homeless people, the BBC said.

Hansard performed during the funeral for The Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan in 2023, singing “Fairytale Of New York,” during which mourners danced in the church aisles.

He leaves behind his wife and their 3-year-old son.

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