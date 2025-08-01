Paris Jackson, Justin Long end engagement

Paris Jackson and Justin Long, seen in New York City in June 2025, have called off their engagement.

Paris Jackson and Justin Long, who announced their engagement less than a year ago, have called off their wedding plans.

Jackson, 27, a singer-songwriter and the middle child of the late pop superstar Michael Jackson, shared the news of the split on X.

The “Hit Your Knees” singer, who has been touring with Incubus this year, announced her engagement to Long in December 2024. In an Instagram post at the time, Jackson wrote that she “couldn’t dream of anyone more perfect” for her.

The pair began dating in 2022.

Jackson recently celebrated five years of sobriety from alcohol and heroin. She released her debut album, “Wilted” in 2020.

Jackson revealed news of the breakup on social media as a response to a story posted in a British tabloid.

The article suggested that photographs of her looking upset while she was walking in Malibu was due to emotions over the 16th anniversary of her father’s death. Michael Jackson died on June 25, 2009.

Paris clarified she was upset due to her breakup with Long.

“Those are breakup tears,” she wrote. “Y’all are (expletive) reaching again.”

Paris Jackson did not elaborate on the cause of the split or when it happened.

