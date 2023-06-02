Pence won’t face charges after classified documents found at his home

Investigation closed FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a "Lumber and Lobster" event on May 17, 2023 in Dover, New Hampshire. The Department of Justice has closed its investigation into Pence's handling of classified documents. (Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

The Justice Department has closed its investigation into classified documents found earlier this year at former Vice President Mike Pence’s home in Indiana and will not file charges, according to a letter from officials obtained by CNN and NBC News.

The Justice Department’s national security division told Pence’s attorney on Thursday that they would not bring charges against the former vice president based on the results of their investigation, NBC News reported. The decision comes days before Pence is expected to announce a bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, according to CNN.

