Pennsylvania high school football player dies week after collapsing during game

JERSEY SHORE, Pa. — A Pennsylvania high school football player who collapsed during a Sept. 8 game died on Friday night, family members said.

>> Read more trending news

Max Engle, 17, a player for Jersey Shore High School, collapsed during a game against Selinsgrove High School, WNEP-TV reported.

The player’s family announced Engle’s death in a Facebook post on the Jersey Shore Area School District’s page on Saturday.

“Max has been fighting hard throughout this week, but he needed to move on to fulfill a greater purpose,” the family said. “On Friday, September 15th, he joined the Lord and those who loved him and have gone before him. Please know he felt all your love and prayers.”

Engle, a senior at Jersey Shore, collapsed with 11.4 seconds left in the game against Selinsgrove, according to The Daily Item. The game was tied at 21-21 when Engle collapsed.

Trainers and emergency medical technicians worked on Engle for nearly 10 minutes before he was taken to an area hospital by ambulance, according to the newspaper.

The Jersey Shore community and beyond is mourning the loss of Jersey Shore Area High School football player Max Engle. https://t.co/xoIV1otQsd — WNEP (@WNEP) September 16, 2023

Jersey Shore’s game on Friday against Shikellamy was postponed until Monday night, according to The Item.

“Max was a warrior on the football field and fought hard to earn a place amongst his Brothers in Orange,” Engle’s family wrote on Saturday. “He had respect for his coaches and competitors. Above all, was his loyalty to his teammates. We are thinking of them during this time and are also praying for all those who have been affected by this tragedy.”