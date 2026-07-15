RaeLynn files for divorce after 10 years

FILE PHOTO: RaeLynn attends as Big Machine Label Group Celebrates The 59th Annual CMA Awards at The Bell Tower on November 19, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. She has filed for divorce from her husband of 10 years. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Big Machine)

A decade-long marriage between country singer RaeLynn and husband Joshua Davis has come to an end.

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“The Voice” contestant filed in Nashville last month, citing irreconcilable differences, People magazine reported.

She posted to Instagram this week about the end of the relationship, saying it “has not been an easy decision.”

The couple shares a 4-year-old daughter, Daisy Rae, whom she refers to in the post.

The singer and Davis married in 2015 after meeting at church three years earlier.

She said that they reconnected at a mutual friend’s wedding and then messaged him.

“I’m so thankful that God gave me my person really at a young age,” she said in 2020. “I needed a solid person in my life — and he’s easy on the eyes.”

He was a financial advisor who enlisted in the Army after their wedding, People said.

She had pledged not to get a divorce after living through her parents’ split and after writing her 2016 song “Love Triangle,” which was about her parents’ divorce.

“I know personally from growing up with my experience, divorce is not an option for me and Josh,” she told Taste of Country. “It will never be, because I believe that love is hard work.”

RaeLynn is currently on tour with Luke Bryan

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