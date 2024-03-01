Read the transcript from Hunter Biden’s deposition

The House Oversight and Judiciary Committees on Thursday released the transcript from Hunter Biden’s testimony.
House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) and House Committee on the Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) released its deposition transcript with Hunter Biden.
The deposition was before a Republican-led congressional impeachment inquiry into Hunter Biden’s father, President Biden, according to The Washington Post.
Hunter Biden testified behind closed doors Wednesday in the Republican-led impeachment inquiry of his father, saying the elder Biden was never involved in his business.
Read the transcript below:
Hunter Biden Transcript Redacted by National Content Desk on Scribd
