Recall alert: 102K Toyota Tundra, Lexus LX600 recalled

Recall alert: The NHTSA has announced the recall of 102,000 Toyota and Lexus vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced the recall of more than 102,000 Toyota and Lexus vehicles.

The NHTSA said that debris from when the V35A engine was made may be in the motor and could cause the main bearings to fail. If that happens the engine can stall.

The recall affects some 2022 and 2023 Toyota Tundra and Lexus LX600 that have the V35A engine.

A fix is not yet available but owners of the recalled vehicles will get a letter after July 15 saying that their car has been impacted. A second letter will be sent once a fix has been determined.

Owners can call Toyota at 800-331-4331. The internal recall numbers are 24TB07, 24TA07, 24LB04 and 24LA04.

