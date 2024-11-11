Recall alert: 114K Volkswagen cars recalled; NHTSA says air bag inflator may explode

Recall alert FILE PHOTO: More than 114,000 Volkswagen cars have been recalled due to an issue with air bag inflators. (JOAQuincorbalan.com m/Joaquin Corbalan - stock.adobe.com)

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration warned drivers of some Volkswagen vehicles that the air bag inflator could explode.

The NHTSA said that 114,478 cars from 2006 to 2019 were part of the recall. The issue stems from the propellant inside the driver’s side front air bag inflator which could degrade after being exposed to high humidity, high temperatures or high-temperature changes for a long time.

The inflators can explode and send sharp metal fragments into the car that could hit a driver or passengers causing injuries or even death, the NHTSA said.

The following Volkswagens are part of the recall:

2017-2019 model years

Beetle

Beetle Convertible

2012-2014 model years

Passat

2017 model year

Passat Wagon

2006-2007 model years

Passat Sedan

Dealers will replace the air bag module for free.

Owners of the recalled vehicles will receive letters after Dec. 27 but can call Volkswagen at 800-893-5298. The company’s internal recall numbers are 69EG and 69GQ.

