Recall alert: 16K air rifles recalled; can fire unexpectedly

The CPSC announced the recall of more than 16,000 air rifles.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of 16,170 air rifles because they can fire unexpectedly.

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The agency said the rifle’s bolt can release before the weapon is fully cocked, posing a risk of serious injury or even death.

The recall affects Hatsan Blitz and Blitz 777 pellet shooting air rifles sold in .22, .25 and .30 calibers.

The serial numbers and manufacturing dates are engraved on the right side of the receiver above the bolt.

They were sold at various sporting goods and gun shops nationwide and online from February 2020 to March 2026 for between $800 and $1,100.

There has been only one report of an accidental misfire, but no one was hurt.

If you have the air rifle, do not use it, and make sure it is unloaded. Contact HatsanUSA for a free trigger assembly replacement and instructions for changing it. If you do not want to do the replacement, you can get a prepaid package to ship it back to the company for inspection and replacement, the CPSC said.

For more information, contact HatsanUSA by phone at 877-750-3375, by email or online.

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