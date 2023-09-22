Recall alert: 48K Novaform mattresses sold at Costco recalled due to mold

Recall alert The CPSC announced the recall of about 48,000 mattresses due to mold. (cpsc.gov)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of 48,000 mattresses sold at Costco.

The Novaform ComfortGrande 14-inch and DreamAway 8-inch mattresses could have been exposed to water while they were being made. Mold can form and pose a health risk to people with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs or mold allergies.

There have been 541 reports of mold on the mattresses, the CPSC said.

The mattresses that are recalled have the following model and item numbers and sold for the following prices:

ComfortGrande 14″ mattress:

King: 1413200, $700

Cal King: 1413201, $700

Queen: 1413202, $580

Full: 1413203, $500

Twin: 1413204, $400

King: 1413200, $750

Queen: 1413202, $600

DreamAway 8″ Mattress:

Twin: 1698562, $160

Full: 1698564, $210

Twin: 1698562, $150

Full: 1698564, $200

Owners of the recalled mattress can contact the manufacturer, FXI, for either a full refund or a free replacement including delivery and disposal of the old mattress.

For more information, contact FXI at 888-886-2057 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or visit the Nova Mattress recall webpage.

