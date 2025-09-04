Recall alert: 63K grease guns recalled

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of nearly 63,000 cordless grease guns and grease gun hoses.

The tools are made by Makita.

The CPSC said the grease gun hose can develop a hole and allow grease to be ejected from the gun. That poses a laceration hazard.

The recall affects grease gun models XPG01S1, XPG01SR1 and XPG01Z and hoses with model numbers 191A79-9, 191A80-4, 191W59-7 and 191W58-9.

The model number can be found on the right side of the grease gun, while the serial number is on the battery mounting port.

The following serial number ranges are part of the recall:

Grease gun

Model XPG01Z:

  • 1624-2163
  • 3030-5088
  • 20459-22582
  • 51237-23713
  • 58316-59555
  • 60012-69623
  • 72766-73595
  • 80926-86281
  • 86612-89078
  • 91449-94928
  • 94999-106439
  • 112804-115923

Model XPG01SR1:

  • 2164-2813
  • 22583-23113
  • 50618-51236
  • 69984-71983
  • 86282-86461
  • 86752-87751
  • 106440-108946
  • 109507-109919

Model XPG01S1:

  • 137895-143614
  • 163962-164761
  • 172741-175458

They were sold at hardware and home improvement stores nationwide from June 2020 to January 2025 for between $60 and $390.

There have been five reports from outside of the U.S. of the grease gun hose failing with five cuts, the CPSC said.

If you have the recalled grease gun, you should stop using it and contact Makita for a free replacement hose.

For more information, Makita can be reached by phone at 800-462-5482 from 8 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. ET weekdays, by email or online.

