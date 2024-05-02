Recall alert: Apple juice sold at Walmart, Target, Publix and more recalled over arsenic level

Apple juice recalled An apple juice sold at Walmart, Publix, Kroger and other supermarkets is being recalled due to high levels of arsenic.

An apple juice sold at Walmart, Publix, Kroger and other supermarkets is being recalled due to high levels of arsenic.

>> Read more trending news

One-liter glass bottles of Martinelli’s Apple Juice are being recalled after Maryland officials found that one production lot had levels of inorganic arsenic that were above the U.S. Food and Drug Administration threshold for apple juice.

S. Martinelli & Company said its recalled product will have a “Best By” date labeled as “09MAR2026″ or “10MAR2026″ on the front of the bottle. The juices were shipped between March 13, 2023, and Sept. 27, 2023. Most of the product was shipped out before July 28, 2023.

Last June, the FDA issued guidance that lowered the industry action level for inorganic arsenic in apple juice from 23 parts per billion to 10 ppb.

No illnesses or complaints tied to the recalled juice had been reported, according to the company. No other Martinelli products are impacted by this recall.

Arsenic occurs naturally in the environment. The element combines with other materials to create one of two forms: organic and inorganic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Inorganic arsenic compounds are found in soils, sediments, and groundwater. These compounds occur either naturally or as a result of mining, ore smelting, and industrial use of arsenic.

Customers may contact the company at 1 (800) 662-1868.

©2023 Cox Media Group