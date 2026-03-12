Recall alert: Toyota recalls 550K Highlander, Highlander Hybrids

FILE PHOTO: The NHTSA announced the recall of Toyota vehicles.

Toyota announced a recall of 550,000 Highlander and Highlander Hybrid SUVs due to a problem with the second-row seats.

The automaker said the second-row seats may not fully lock after a person adjusts the back. A seatback that isn’t locked may not restrain a person, increasing the risk of injury in a crash.

The recall affects some Highlanders and Highlander Hybrids from the 2021 to 2024 model years, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

Owners of recalled cars will be alerted to the issue after April 20, the NHTSA said.

Toyota said dealers will replace the recliner assembly springs with improved ones for free.

You can search your SUV’s vehicle identification number on the NHTSA or Toyota websites.

For more information, contact Toyota at 800-331-4331. The company’s internal recall numbers are 26TB06 and 26TA06.

©2026 Cox Media Group