Red Lobster brings back endless shrimp

A popular promotion that helped ring the death knell for Red Lobster is coming back, but there will be a change in the endless shrimp deal.

The deal will end at one point.

The restaurant chain that was on a comeback is bringing back its endless shrimp promotion, saying it is the offer was listed as a limited-time offer

The company said in a news release that the shrimp deal will be for a limited time starting on April 20.

“Endless Shrimp has been a part of Red Lobster’s legacy for 20 years and our guests have never stopped asking for it. We’re excited to bring it back, for a limited time, in a way that works for our business today and honors what made it special from the beginning. Because when our fans talk, we listen,” CEO Damola Adamolekun said in the announcement.

Along with the standard options of coconut shrimp, shrimp scampi, Walt’s Favorite and shrimp linguini alfredo, Red Lobster is adding Marry Me Shrimp, served in tomato cream sauce and topped with garlic and herbs.

They come with a choice of sides.

While the offer was listed as a limited-time offer, no end date was provided in the news release.

Fox Business said the endless shrimp promotion of the past had led to the company’s millions of dollars in losses and, eventually, the filing of Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2024, after the item was added as a permanent menu feature the year before. It did bring in customers, one person claiming they ate 108 shrimp over four hours for only $20, but it contributed about $11 million in a quarter. Other issues included long-term leases and changes in ownership and executive leadership over several years, according to Bloomberg.

In previous years, the endless shrimp promotion was a limited-time offering, like it is now, Bloomberg reported.

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