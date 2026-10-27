Savannah Chrisley announces pregnancy and engagement

FILE PHOTO: Savannah Chrisley attends the red carpet for Fox's "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" at Fox Studio Lot on September 12, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. She announced that not only is she pregnant, but she is also engaged. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Savannah Chrisley is going through some big life changes.

She announced that she’s not only engaged but also expecting a baby with her fiancé.

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She shared the news on her podcast, “Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley,” WSB reported.

“I’ve prayed for this life. I’ve cried for this life. And there were moments I truly wondered if this life would ever be mine,” she wrote on social media. “And just when I thought my heart couldn’t hold any more love, God gave us our sweetest blessing yet… we’re having a BABY!"

She didn’t give his full name but said her fiancé is named Jason, People magazine reported. Before the news, she had not said her partner’s name publicly, saying in May that “He deserves that privacy” for keeping his name a secret.

Chrisley did share that he proposed about five months after they started dating and that they connected “in the world of politics,” adding that he texted her after she had pushed for her parents’ release from prison and a presidential pardon.

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Her parents, Julie and Todd Chrisley, served more than two years in prison for tax evasion and bank fraud charges before getting a presidential pardon from President Donald Trump in May 2025, WSB reported.

The family is best known for their reality TV show “Chrisley Knows Best.”

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