Stephen Hibbert, who played ‘the Gimp’ in ‘Pulp Fiction,’ dies at 68

Actor and writer Stephen Hibbert, who played the Gimp in the 1994 cult film classic “Pulp Fiction,” died on March 2. He was 68.

Hibbert, who wrote for “Late Night With David Letterman,” “Boy Meets World” and “Mad TV,” died in Denver, Variety reported.

According to Fox News, a family member said that Hibbert died after suffering a heart attack. That person told the digital website that the family was awaiting the results of an autopsy report to learn further details.

Hibbert wrote for Letterman for 259 episodes from 1984 to 1986, according to IMDb.com.

In addition to “Pulp Fiction,” Hibbert appeared on film in “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me” (1999), “The Cat in the Hat” (2003) and “National Treasure: Book of Secrets” (2007).

In a statement to TMZ, Hibbert’s three children said that he died “unexpectedly.”

“His life was full of love and dedication to the arts and his family. He will be dearly missed by many,” they said.

In “Pulp Fiction,” Hibbert played “the Gimp,” a role that did not require him to speak or show his face on screen, Variety reported. However, he had to spend many hours on the set in a full-body leather suit, according to the entertainment news website.

Hibbert said in interviews that he enjoyed the notoriety and enjoyed the fact that there was an action figure of the character, Variety reported. He was a regular at entertainment memorabilia conventions.

In an interview with AARP in October 2024 for the 30th anniversary of the movie, Hibbert said he was surprised that he was recognized by so many fans, Fox News reported.

I’m absolutely stunned to hear that Stephen Hibbert, the gentleman who played the Gimp in Pulp Fiction has passed away. Eli Roth and I were just with him at Days of the Dead Atlanta. He was at the table next to me and was genuinely a wonderful fellow. He took my role as The Gimp… pic.twitter.com/ntPmu04SOi — Roger Avary (@AVARY) March 7, 2026

“The weekend 'Pulp’ opened, I was visiting my mom and dad in San Juan Capistrano," Hibbert told the AARP. “When I got home, there were two dozen messages on my answering machine, almost all from guys telling me they really enjoyed my performance, and would I like to meet them for coffee? Yikes!

“These fellas had to wait for the end credits to see who played the Gimp, then find a pay phone, call LA 411 and snag my number. I quickly changed my number and became unlisted.”

