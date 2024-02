Donald Trump The Supreme Court will determine whether former President Donald Trump's immunity claim is valid. (Shannon Stapleton/Pool/Getty Images, File)

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will take up the immunity appeal of former President Donald Trump.

>> Read more trending news

The justices said they would hear arguments in late April, with a decision likely no later than the end of June, according to The Associated Press.

© 2024 Cox Media Group