Third defendant added to Mar-a-Lago classified documents case

Mar-a-Lago

A new defendant has been added to the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case against former President Donald Trump, according to The Associated Press.

The defendant was identified on the court docket as Carlos De Oliveira, according to the AP.

De Oliveira, 56, is the second aide to be charged in the classified documents case, according to CNN. He was a maintenance worker that assisted Walt Nauta with moving classified documents boxes.

He reportedly helped Nauta move the boxes after the Justice Department first subpoenaed Trump last May, CNN reported.

De Oliveira was charged with lying to the FBI about moving the boxes with the classified documents inside, according to CNN.

Trump and his valet, Walt Nauta, were charged last month by the Justice Department’s special counsel Jack Smith, the AP reported. They were charged in a 38-count indictment with conspiring to hide classified documents from government investigators at his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida.

Trump is also facing additional charges in the classified documents case for allegedly asking a staffer at Mar-a-Lago to delete camera footage, the AP reported. Nauta is facing additional charges as well.

Trump and Nauta both pleaded not guilty to all charges last month, CNN reported.





