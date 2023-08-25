Trump indictment in Georgia: Trevian Kutti, Kanye West’s former publicist, surrenders

Two hours before the noon deadline, Trevian Kutti turned herself in for her alleged role in trying to overturn the 2020 Georgia election results.

>> Read more trending news

Kutti, who turned herself in at 10 a.m. according to Fulton County Jail records, was Kanye West’s former publicist and was based in Chicago, WSB reported.

Officials said Kutti visited the home of election worker Ruby Freeman, telling her that she was a crisis manager and telling Freeman to confess to committing election fraud or be arrested.

She is charged with violation of the Georgia RICO Act, conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings and influencing witnesses.

Kutti was the next-to-last defendant in the case to turn themselves in just before the noon deadline hit on Friday. An hour after she was booked, Stephen Lee turned himself in at around 11 a.m.

Mark Meadows, Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and former President Donald Trump had all been processed this week.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 22 Former President Donald Trump (Fulton County Sheriff)

2023 Cox Media Group