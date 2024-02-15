Trump trial date set for March in New York hush money case

Trial date set Republican candidate for President, former U.S. President Donald Trump departs Trump Tower en route to a pre-trial hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court on February 15, 2024 in New York City. Trump was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records last year, which prosecutors say was an effort to hide a potential sex scandal, both before and after the 2016 election. Judge Juan Manuel Merchan is expected to rule whether the trial will begin as scheduled on March 25. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

A judge on Thursday set jury selection to begin March 25 in former President Donald Trump’s trial on charges that he falsified business records during his successful 2016 presidential campaign.

>> Read more trending news

Judge Juan Merchan finalized the trial date at a hearing Thursday after rejecting a motion from Trump’s attorneys seeking to dismiss the case, The New York Times reported.

A grand jury in New York indicted Trump last year on 34 counts of first-degree falsifying business records. The charges were related to hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels, former Playboy model Karen McDougal and a Trump Tower doorman as part of a scheme aimed at getting him into the White House, authorities said.

Trump has pleaded not guilty and denied any wrongdoing, framing the investigation as politically motivated as he runs in the 2024 presidential election.

In 2018, former Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to violating campaign finance laws, admitting to submitting false invoices to the Trump Organization to get reimbursement for unlawful campaign contributions made in the form of payments to Daniels and McDougal. In federal court, he said that he coordinated with Trump to make the payments with the goal of influencing the election.

That same year, officials with the National Enquirer’s parent company, American Media Inc., said in a non-prosecution agreement that it paid McDougal to ensure she didn’t share “damaging allegations” about Trump before the 2016 presidential election, according to prosecutors and previous reports.

Check back for more on this developing story.





©2024 Cox Media Group